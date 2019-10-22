Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter Hospitalized After Fall at Home

(ATLANTA) — Former President Jimmy Carter is in the hospital again after falling and fracturing his pelvis Monday evening at his home in Plains, Georgia.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanne Congileo described the fracture as minor. Her statement said the 95-year-old is in good spirits and looking forward to recovering at home.

This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again this month and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the next day to Nashville, Tennessee to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He and his wife, 91-year-old Rosalynn, recently became the longest married first couple. They surpassed George and Barbara Bush with more than 73 years of marriage.

