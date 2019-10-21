A Massive Manhunt Is Underway For a West Point Cadet Missing Since Friday

A massive search is underway for a cadet who has been missing from the United States Military Academy, also known as West Point, since Friday, officials said.

A rifle is also missing, but the cadet, who has not been named, is not believed to be carrying any ammunition. The academy, about an hour north of New York City along the Hudson River, said there was “no indication” the public was at risk, but the cadet may be a danger to himself.

The cadet was last seen at approximately 5.30 p.m. ET on Friday, according to West Point.

A police helicopter, K9 dog units and a Coast Guard vessel have been involved in the search, which began in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“Safely locating the cadet remains our focus and number one priority,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, the Superintendent of West Point, in a statement.

West Point did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment beyond a press release.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

Write to Billy Perrigo at billy.perrigo@time.com.