J. Law Now Has In-Laws: Jennifer Lawrence Marries Art Dealer Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Dark Phoenix" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Axelle—Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
By Associated Press
2:07 PM EDT

(NEWPORT, R.I.) — Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence got married over the weekend in Rhode Island during a ceremony and reception studded with Hollywood stars.

The “Hunger Games” star tied the knot with New York art dealer Cooke Maroney on Saturday at a Newport, Rhode Island, mansion.

Lawrence’s publicist confirmed to The Associated Press that the wedding took place, but did not provide additional details.

People.com reports that Emma Stone, Kris Jenner and Amy Schumer were among the 150 guests at Belcourt Castle, which is owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, owner and founder of the jewelry company Alex and Ani.

The Newport Daily News reports that about 100 fans stood outside the mansion hoping to catch a glimpse of a celebrity.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE