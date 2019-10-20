3 Soldiers Die, 3 Injured in Training Exercise at Fort Stewart in Georgia

A sign warning of "tank crossing" ahead on a state highway passing through Fort Stewart, the largest U.S. Army installation east of the Mississippi River
Joel Carillet—Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Tara Law
12:45 PM EDT

Three 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team soldiers were killed and three others were injured during a training accident involving a Bradley Fighting Vehicle on Fort Stewart in Georgia early on Sunday.

The three deceased soldiers were pronounced dead on-site, the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield announced the a statement on Sunday. The three injured soldiers were rushed to Winn Army Community Hospital, where they are being treated for their injuries.

The involved soldiers’ names will not be released until 24 hours after their families are notified, according to the release. The incident is currently being investigated.

Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, the commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, expressed sadness about the incident in a statement.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area,” Aguto said.

https://twitter.com/USAGStewartHAAF/status/1185944205232873472

Fort Stewart, which covers 280,000 acres about 41 miles southwest of Savannah, Georgia, is the biggest Army installation east of the Mississippi River.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.

