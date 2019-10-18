Trump Nominates Dan Brouillette to Replace Rick Perry as Energy Secretary

Dan Brouillette, deputy secretary of energy nominee for U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee nomination hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on May 25, 2017.
Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:24 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he is nominating a deputy to Energy Secretary Rick Perry to replace him in the top job at the Energy Department. Trump tweeted Friday that Dan Brouillette’s experience in the area is “unparalleled” and calls him a “total professional.”

Trump is also praising Perry, who plans to leave the Energy Department at the end of the year.

Perry’s departure comes as he is under scrutiny over the role he played in the president’s dealings with Ukraine, the focus of an ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE