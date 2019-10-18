Oracle CEO Mark Hurd has died. He was 62.

The company on Friday confirmed his death. Hurd was on medical leave, and the company did not disclose a cause of death.

Hurd led two high-profile Silicon Valley companies — Oracle and computer maker Hewlett-Packard.

He took a leave of absence from Oracle a month ago for health reasons. Larry Ellison, Oracle’s founder and chairman, said at the time that he and co-CEO Safra Catz would take over his responsibilities.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Ellison says he will miss his close and irreplaceable friend.

Hurd joined Oracle as co-president in 2010 a month after leaving HP. He resigned from HP after accusations of sexual harassment by a female contract worker and findings of inaccurate expense reports connected to outings with the contractor.

Contact us at editors@time.com.