Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Dies Aged 62

Mark Hurd, chief executive officer of Oracle Corp., smiles during a Bloomberg Television interview at the Oracle OpenWorld 2017 conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Oracle Corp. plans to pay its leaders more than $100 million each in fiscal 2018, an increase of about 150 percent, as it rips a page from Tesla Inc.'s playbook to change its executive-compensation practices in response to investor complaints.
David Paul Morris—Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:38 PM EDT

Oracle CEO Mark Hurd has died. He was 62.

The company on Friday confirmed his death. Hurd was on medical leave, and the company did not disclose a cause of death.

Hurd led two high-profile Silicon Valley companies — Oracle and computer maker Hewlett-Packard.

He took a leave of absence from Oracle a month ago for health reasons. Larry Ellison, Oracle’s founder and chairman, said at the time that he and co-CEO Safra Catz would take over his responsibilities.

Ellison says he will miss his close and irreplaceable friend.

Hurd joined Oracle as co-president in 2010 a month after leaving HP. He resigned from HP after accusations of sexual harassment by a female contract worker and findings of inaccurate expense reports connected to outings with the contractor.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE