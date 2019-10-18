Jennifer Aniston set a Guinness World Record when she joined Instagram this week, setting the time for the fastest Instagram account to reach 1 million followers at a smooth five hours and 16 minutes. In doing so, the Instagram newcomer took the title from royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who previously held the crown with the launch of their @sussexroyal account.

Although Aniston just joined Instagram, she’s already proved herself to be a master of the platform, making her debut with a selfie with the cast of Friends, then posting a hilarious video, and most recently posting an adorable throwback photo. This may be in part to the fact that she had a secret fake Instagram account or a “Finsta,” which she described during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as her “stalker account” and shared that she was now ready to officially be part of the Instagram generation.

“When I was thinking about doing this, I figured it was time to understand the world and dip my toe into the social media pool,” she said.

Aniston’s appearance on social media tickled her fans and many of her celebrity friends alike, including castmates past and present who took to their social media accounts to welcome her to the platform. See their warm salutations and Jennifer Aniston’s best posts so far below.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

A throwback from Jen both past and present.

On breaking the Internet with her new Instagram account…

She got some major love from her Friends friends.

And other fellow famous people.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.