Much to the consternation of her loyal and anxious fanbase the Navy, Rihanna appears to be completely unbothered by the fact that her rumored ninth studio album is nowhere in sight. In case anyone needed evidence of this state of nonchalance, the singer and beauty and fashion mogul posted a glorious slo-mo video of herself living her best life by frolicking in a black bikini.

In the clip, which she posted to her Instagram account sans caption on Wednesday night, Rihanna is seen taking a leisurely smoke and stroll in a sunny and tropical locale. Her black bikini is accessorized with a flowing black robe, slim sunglasses, and a mint green Bottega Veneta clutch in what can only be termed as bad gal chic. And at the end of the video, as if to assure her fans that she is completely unconcerned with the status of her rumored album, she takes an insouciant twirl and flips her hair.

While Rihanna still hasn’t confirmed whether a new album will be dropping for fans before the end of the year, she’s stayed busy doing lots of other things, like launching a fashion house with LVMH, dropping a 15-bound retrospective photo book, and expanding her beauty and lingerie empire.

See Rihanna’s completely unbothered video below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.