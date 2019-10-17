Gang Member, 20, Confesses to Brooklyn Festival Shooting That Left 1 Person Dead and 11 Injured: Police

In this July 28, 2019 file photo, a police officer walks by yellow evidence markers at a playground after a shooting in the Brownsville neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York City police have made an arrest in the community festival shooting that left one person dead and 11 wounded this summer. Police said Wednesday, Oct. 16, that 20-year-old Kyle Williams, of Brooklyn, was arrested on murder, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and attempted murder charges.
Mark Lennihan—AP
By Associated Press
4:16 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — New York City police say a 20-year-old gang member has confessed to his involvement in a gun battle between rival groups that left one person dead and 11 wounded at a Brooklyn community festival in July.

Kyle Williams was arrested Wednesday on charges including murder and attempted murder. Police said he then admitted killing 38-year-old Jason Pagan and wounding others.

It wasn’t clear if Williams had a lawyer who could comment.

Deputy Chief Michael Kemper says police are looking for a second shooter. That person was associated with Pagan’s group.

Kemper said public tips helped them identify two women who were at the park, which led them to Williams.

Police say the gunmen opened fire after a chance encounter at the Old Timers Day gathering in Brooklyn’s Brownsville section on July 27.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE