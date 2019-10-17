Gang Member, 20, Confesses to Brooklyn Festival Shooting That Left 1 Person Dead and 11 Injured: Police

(NEW YORK) — New York City police say a 20-year-old gang member has confessed to his involvement in a gun battle between rival groups that left one person dead and 11 wounded at a Brooklyn community festival in July.

Kyle Williams was arrested Wednesday on charges including murder and attempted murder. Police said he then admitted killing 38-year-old Jason Pagan and wounding others.

It wasn’t clear if Williams had a lawyer who could comment.

Deputy Chief Michael Kemper says police are looking for a second shooter. That person was associated with Pagan’s group.

Kemper said public tips helped them identify two women who were at the park, which led them to Williams.

Police say the gunmen opened fire after a chance encounter at the Old Timers Day gathering in Brooklyn’s Brownsville section on July 27.

