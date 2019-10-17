(BRUSSELS) –– European leaders have unanimously endorsed the Brexit deal, formally sending it to the British Parliament for ratification.

The European Council president’s office announced in a tweet that the leaders had endorsed a statement on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

The leaders invited the EU’s institutions take steps to ensure the agreement can start on Nov. 1, but emphasized that they wanted “as close as possible a partnership with the United Kingdom in the future.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to take the country out of the EU on Oct. 31 and said Thursday’s agreement means no new delay is necessary.

He still needs parliament to agree, though, and a previous deal was rejected three times. His political rivals and some crucial allies have said they won’t back this latest agreement, putting its future in doubt.

