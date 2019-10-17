More Than 75 Million Americans Are Currently in a Drought — and It's Getting Worse

Nancy Bitsue, an elderly member of the Navajo Nation, receives her monthly water delivery in the town of Thoreau on June 06, 2019 in Thoreau, New Mexico. Due to disputed water rights and other factors, up to 40 percent of Navajo Nation households don’t have clean running water and are forced to rely on weekly and daily visits to water pumps. The latest assessment from the U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday shows arid conditions are deepening from Alabama to Virginia. Areas that were experiencing a moderate drought are now in a severe or extreme drought despite occasional rain.
Spencer Platt—Getty Images
By Associated Press
(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) — A drought affecting more than 30 million people across the Southeastern United States is getting worse.

The latest assessment from the U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday shows arid conditions are deepening from Alabama to Virginia. Areas that were experiencing a moderate drought are now in a severe or extreme drought despite occasional rain.

About 75 million people nationally are living in drought areas nationally, with the largest share in the Southeast.

Forecasters say farm fields are drying out and some streams are down to a trickle. Alabama is under a wildfire alert after about 530 fires burned more than 6,200 acres (more than 2,500 hectares) of land over the last months.

The weather service says a disturbance moving through the Gulf of Mexico could bring additional rain to the region.

