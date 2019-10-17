Rep. Elijah Cummings, Chair of the House Oversight Committee, Dies at 68

Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings has died at the age of 68, his office said Thursday.

His office said in a statement he passed away Thursday morning from “complications concerning longstanding health challenges.” He had undergone multiple surgeries in the last two years.

The son of sharecroppers, Cummings rose through the ranks of Congress to become chairman of the powerful House Oversight Committee, one of three that are overseeing the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Although Cummings has been absent from the Capitol since the inquiry began, his name has been on every subpoena and request that has been issued.

Earlier this year, President Trump used Cummings’ district in Baltimore as the basis for a taunt, arguing that he should focus more on the city’s problems and less on his oversight probes.

Widely respected on both sides of the aisle in Congress, Cummings served as the Congressman for Maryland’s 7th District for 23 years. In 2015, gained national notoriety for his conciliatory role in the 2015 Baltimore riots.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

Write to Alana Abramson at Alana.Abramson@time.com.