This 5-Hour Window Could be Key to Trump’s Impeachment Inquiry

What happened behind the scenes between midnight and 5 in the morning on Sept. 9? That five-hour window could hold key details about President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union who is set to testify before Congress in a secure room in the Capitol Basement Thursday morning, is one of the few people who knows what transpired during those early morning hours.

After Bill Taylor, the acting Ambassador to Ukraine, texted Sondland around midnight on Sept. 9 that it was “crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign”, Sondland went silent. At 5:19 a.m., Sondland came back with an unequivocal answer: there was no quid pro quo with Ukraine when it came to withholding foreign aid in exchange for a promise to investigate Trump’s political rival. “I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions,” Sondland texted Taylor. “The President has been crystal clear: no quid pro quo’s of any kind.” He then suggested that they should stop texting about the matter, and told him to take further concerns directly to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Sondland says he spoke with Trump sometime in the five hours between those texts, which were released by House investigators earlier this month. According to a copy of his opening statement reviewed by TIME, Sondland will confirm that he spoke with the President that night because of Taylor’s concerns. “I asked the President: “What do you want from Ukraine?” The President responded, “Nothing. There is no quid pro quo.” The President repeated: “no quid pro quo” multiple times. This was a very short call,” Sondland is expected to tell lawmakers. He will also note the President was in a “bad mood” that night. This acknowledgement, Democrats say, could directly implicate the President in a scheme to abuse the power of his office to help assure his reelection.

Democrats already view Trump’s July 25th phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as evidence that Trump had nefarious motives. During the phone call, a rough summary of which the White House released in late September, Trump spoke of U.S. assistance to Ukraine and the need to investigate Biden. They suspect Trump may have said further incriminating things linking the aid and the desired Biden probe on the call with Sondland, even though Sondland has said Trump told him there was no quid pro quo involved.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Rep. Gerry Connolly, who has called for Sondland to resign, told TIME he expected the 5-hour window to be a focus of Thursday’s deposition of the envoy on Capitol Hill. “I have every reason to believe our counsel will pursue that line,” the Virginia Democrat tells TIME. Other Democratic sources say they expect investigators will try to pin down an exact timeline from Sondland of what happened during the five hours.

Sondland’s testimony follows several current and former senior State Department officials’ depositions detailing the envoy’s role. On Tuesday, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent told Congress that in a May 23 meeting, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney charged Sondland and U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry to be in charge of Ukraine policy in addition to the U.S. special envoy to the country, Kurt Volker. “They called themselves the ‘three amigos,’” Connolly told reporters after Kent’s testimony.

The three, along with Giuliani, led the efforts to get Ukrainian leaders to publicly announce that they were investigating the company with ties to Biden’s son, as well as Ukrainian involvement in the 2016 election, in exchange for a White House visit the Ukrainians desperately wanted. The three men’s actions alarmed officials inside the White House and the State Department, many of whom are testifying in the impeachment probe.

Officials questioned by Congress have painted a picture of a highly irregular process that effectively took control of U.S. policy towards Ukraine away from official diplomatic channels, and dispensed with State Department rules for such missions. Sondland routinely used personal, unencrypted mobile phones while conducting business on behalf of the U.S. government, asked foreign officials if they would like to come to Washington, and gave them his own and other officials’ personal telephone numbers and email addresses, two U.S. officials who have worked with Sondland told TIME.

Sondland has hired Robert Luskin, a longtime Washington lawyer who represented GOP strategist Karl Rove in the Valerie Plame affair, to be his attorney. Luskin did not respond to TIME’s request for comment.

While much of what has emerged from the transcribed interviews Democrats have conducted since launching an impeachment inquiry has been damning, the most dramatic revelations have involved those close to Trump and not the president himself. By and large, they have revealed details about the activities of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and his acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

The fact that Sondland is testifying at all is a victory for the Democrats. He was originally slated to appear voluntarily before the three committees conducting the inquiry on October 8th, only to find out once he arrived in the U.S. from Brussels that the State Department had blocked his testimony. He will now appear under a subpoena, which the committees issued on October 9th. However, he won’t be providing the documents the committees requested because they are being withheld by the State Department, according to his attorneys.

In a letter to the committees on Thursday, Sondland’s attorneys confirmed the State Department was still withholding the documents.

Write to Alana Abramson at Alana.Abramson@time.com.