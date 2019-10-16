It’s always a good day when a delivery person goes above and beyond to meet your needs. But it turns out it can be a hilarious one when they purposefully don’t.

A photo recently shared by Texas woman Ebony Freeman on Facebook proves that true hilarity can ensue if you give a UPS worker specific instructions to follow. The shot in question shows a delivered package very obviously sticking out from both ends of a doormat that reads “Please hide packages from husband.”

“Oh my god look! The UPS guy actually hid it under the rug!” Freeman captioned the post, which has been shared over 49,000 times and likes nearly 8,000 since it went up on Oct. 8.

Freeman tagged her friend Amanda Harper in the post, who Good Morning America reports bought her the doormat. “I instantly laughed and the first thing I did was send [a picture] to Amanda before posting it on Facebook,” Freeman told GMA. “I had no clue it was going to get that much traction.”

