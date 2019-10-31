Amazon Prime is starting November with a large addition of movies and series, including several buzzy original films.

The Report, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, stars Adam Driver and Annette Bening in a docudrama about the Senate’s investigation into the U.S. government’s post-9/11 Detention and Interrogation Program. The Amazon original will be available to stream on Nov. 29.

Also inspired by a true story, Brittany Runs a Marathon is a comedy about a woman who dons a pair of sneakers for her journey toward self-acceptance — and the New York Marathon. After a warm reception at Sundance, where Amazon shelled out $14 million to acquire it, Brittany hit theaters over the summer, and it will join Amazon Prime later in the month.

The 2018 comedy Instant Family, starring Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg, will also join the service, in addition to The Souvenir, Joanna Hogg’s autobiographical film starring Honor Swinton Byrne and Tilda Swinton, released in theaters earlier this year.

Fans of the Amazon original series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan can watch the thriller’s second season, starting Nov. 1.

Here’s everything new on Amazon Prime Video in November 2019.

Here are the new Amazon Prime originals in November 2019

Available TBD

The Feed: Season 1

Brittany Runs a Marathon

Available Nov. 1

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season 2

L.O.L. Surprise: Winter Disco Movie

Available Nov. 8

One Child Nation

Available Nov. 15

The Man in the High Castle: Season 4

Available Nov. 22

Costume Quest: Christmas Special

Available Nov. 29

The Report

Here are the TV shows and movies streaming on Amazon Prime in November 2019

Available Nov. 1

A View To A Kill (1985)

Bad Santa (2003)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Chinatown (1974)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dr. No (1962)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex * But Were Afraid To Ask (1972)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fire with Fire (2012)

Flashdance (1983)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Freelancers (2012)

From Russia With Love (1963)

Gloria (English Subtitled) (2014)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Kingpin (1996)

License To Kill (1989)

Light Sleeper (1992)

Live And Let Die (1973)

Moonraker (1979)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Overlord (2018)

Reds (1981)

Save the Last Dance 2 (2006)

Soapdish (1991)

Summer’s Moon (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

The Counterfeit Traitor (1962)

The Firm (1993)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Ring (2002)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Training Day (2001)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Available Nov. 6

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)

Available Nov. 13

Anna and the Apocalypse (2018)

Romans (2017)

Available Nov. 14

Instant Family (2018)

The Souvenir (2019)

Available Nov. 15

Creed 2 (2018)

Available Nov. 19

Bottom of the 9th (2019)

Available Nov. 20

The Fanatic (2019)

Available Nov. 30

Low Tide (2019)

Here are the movies you can rent or buy from Amazon Prime in November 2019

Available Nov. 12

Angel Has Fallen (2019)

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.