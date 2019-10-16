Kylie Jenner recently debuted a video of her showing off her office space, but a sweet moment shared with her daughter Stormi has stunned social media.

In a clip from the video that went viral on Twitter, the reality tv starlet is seen singing “rise and shine” with startlingly good pitch to wake up Stormi, her toddler daughter with rapper Travis Scott.

While this isn’t the first time that fans have seen Jenner singing (she’s often spotted singing on her social media channels and she’s often adjacent to many high-profile musical artists), her short musical moment was one of her showier vocals to date. Additionally, many of her followers believed that she was the secret frontwoman for pop group Terror Jr. (This was debunked.)

As might be expected, Twitter had lots of thoughts about Jenner’s singing and weighed in accordingly, with some calling Jenner, “a vocalist” and others noting that it would be the way they’d like to be woken up in the morning.

Watch Kylie sing to Stormi and give her full office tour below.

