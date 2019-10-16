Democrats Protest Trump's $200M Transfer of Funds From Pentagon Anti-Drug Efforts to Border Wall

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) speaks during an event with Senate Democrats to unveil a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC. Durbin and other Democrats lodged the protest in a letter to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Wednesday, calling Trump's transfer of over $200 million from Pentagon counterdrug efforts toward building his promised wall along the Southern border "an egregious misuse" of Pentagon powers.
Michael Brochstein—SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett
By ANDREW TAYLOR / AP
12:48 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has quietly transferred more than $200 million from Pentagon counterdrug efforts toward building his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

That’s according to Democrats protesting the move, which would shift $129 million to wall construction from anti-drug efforts in Afghanistan — the source of perhaps 90 percent of the world’s heroin — along with $90 million freed up by passage of a stopgap funding bill.

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois and other Democrats lodged the protest in a letter to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, calling the fiscal sleight of hand “an egregious misuse” of Pentagon powers.

Trump has shifted more than $6 billion from Pentagon accounts to pay for border fence construction, considerably more than lawmakers have provided through annual appropriations bills.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE