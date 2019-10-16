Gina Rodriguez Apologizes for Singing Song With N-Word Lyrics on Social Media

(NEW YORK) — Gina Rodriguez has twice apologized for singing along on her Instagram story to a Fugees verse that includes the N-word.

The Jane the Virgin actress deleted the short video she posted Tuesday and replaced it with her apology, but not before memes and other backlash ensued. Rodriguez said in her first apology that she’s a longtime Fugees and Lauryn Hill fan, and didn’t mean to offend anyone.

She sang along to “Ready or Not” and recited the racial slur as she sat in a makeup chair.

In a second apology shared early Wednesday morning, Rodriguez added that, “The word I sang, carries with it a legacy of hurt and pain that I cannot even imagine. Whatever consequences I face for my actions today, none will be more hurtful than the personal remorse I feel.”

“I have some serious learning and growing to do and I am so deeply sorry for the pain I have caused,” she concluded.

Some of the outrage focused on remarks Rodriguez made last year during a panel discussion. She said black women in Hollywood are paid more than Latina women. Detractors at the time noted the highest paid TV actress in the world that year was Sofia Vergara, from Colombia.

