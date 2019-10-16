Gina Rodriguez Apologizes for Singing Song With N-Word Lyrics on Social Media

Actress Gina Rodriguez speaks during the Marie Claire Young Women's Honors on Nov. 19, 2016 in Marina del Rey, California.
Rich Polk—Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:47 AM EDT

(NEW YORK) — Gina Rodriguez has twice apologized for singing along on her Instagram story to a Fugees verse that includes the N-word.

The Jane the Virgin actress deleted the short video she posted Tuesday and replaced it with her apology, but not before memes and other backlash ensued. Rodriguez said in her first apology that she’s a longtime Fugees and Lauryn Hill fan, and didn’t mean to offend anyone.

She sang along to “Ready or Not” and recited the racial slur as she sat in a makeup chair.

In a second apology shared early Wednesday morning, Rodriguez added that, “The word I sang, carries with it a legacy of hurt and pain that I cannot even imagine. Whatever consequences I face for my actions today, none will be more hurtful than the personal remorse I feel.”

“I have some serious learning and growing to do and I am so deeply sorry for the pain I have caused,” she concluded.

Some of the outrage focused on remarks Rodriguez made last year during a panel discussion. She said black women in Hollywood are paid more than Latina women. Detractors at the time noted the highest paid TV actress in the world that year was Sofia Vergara, from Colombia.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE