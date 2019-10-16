Happy meals have officially been leveled up by this bride who had chicken nuggets in her wedding bouquet.

The bride was thrilled to receive her favorite snack in the form of a bouquet from family members who reached out to Tyson for the assist. “I think the bride’s more excited for nugs than [for] her new hubby,” her cousin, Jenna Spetz, said in an Instagram caption. The bouquet had a base of green leaves, because it’s important to get those fuel in. During a toast, another guest held up a dinosaur nugget, because one cannot ignore the different options of nugget shapes.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Apparently, the newlyweds are aptly-named, too. Adam and Blair Tyson are ready for a lifetime of love, and chicken nuggets. “Kisses and nugs to Adam and Blair Tyson,” the brand wrote on Instagram. “Wishing them a lifetime of #FunNugget love from our Tyson family to theirs.”

The surprises didn’t end there. The brand gifted these nugget-loving newlyweds a year’s worth of Tyson chicken nuggets, according to Delish.

This is definitely one bouquet worth catching.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.