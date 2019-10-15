Regardless of your thoughts on Joaquin Phoenix’s controversial turn as the Clown Prince of Crime in Joker, you can still enjoy Starbucks’ new matcha-topped Joker Frappuccino.

This new addition to Starbucks’ “secret menu” affords coffee lovers the opportunity to add a villainous touch to the Matcha Green Tea Creme Frappuccino that will almost certainly put a smile on their faces.

To order the Joker Frappuccino, you’ll need to first ask your barista to draw a smile on the inside of the cup in strawberry syrup, according to the drink’s creator, Totally the Bomb’s Jamie Harrington. Then ask for a Matcha Green Tea Creme Frappuccino topped with matcha whipped cream (regular whipped cream mixed with matcha powder) and drizzled with chocolate syrup. Voilà!

When everything is said and done, you’ll hopefully end up with a pretty delicious drink that resembles the Joker’s iconic red-painted grin. But if it doesn’t come out perfectly, just remember, why so serious?

