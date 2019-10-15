42nd U.S. President Bill Clinton to Join the TIME 100 Health Summit in New York, NY on October 17

The 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton, will appear at the TIME 100 Health Summit on October 17, 2019, at Pier 17 in New York, NY.

In conversation with Summit Co-chair Dr. David Agus, Clinton will discuss the future of health care, drawing on his experiences in office and his work on global health causes since leaving the White House. The interview will also be livestreamed on Time.com.

The day-long event will convene individuals from the TIME 100 community and prominent figures in health to highlight essential perspectives on health and wellness, and to encourage progress toward a better, healthier world.

Previously announced speakers at the TIME 100 Health Summit include: Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, former Vice President Al Gore, director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Francis Collins, physician Dr. Leana Wen, advocate Selma Blair, CEO of 23andME Anne Wojcicki, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson, philanthropist Sean Parker, administrator for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma, founder of Every Mother Counts Christy Turlington Burns, humanitarian Ashley Judd, comedian Tig Notaro, CEO, President and Co-Founder of Fitbit James Park, co-anchor of ABC’s “Good Morning America” Robin Roberts, Professor in Immunotherapy at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine Dr. Carl June, Founder & CEO of Thrive Global Arianna Huffington, MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle, President & Founding Director is the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard Eric Lander, PhD, Professor, Surgery at UCSF School of Medicine Dr. Laura Esserman, chief science officer of the Alzheimer’s Association Maria Carrillo, PhD, CEO of Last Mile Health Dr. Raj Panjabi, TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz, Senior Vice President, Health of the Rockefeller Foundation Dr. Naveen Rao and many more.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The event is co-chaired by TIME senior health correspondent Alice Park and physician, cancer researcher and author David Agus.

See the agenda and a complete list of speakers for the TIME 100 Health Summit here: https://time.com/health-summit/.

Contact us at editors@time.com.