Watch the TIME 100 Health Summit Live

Some of the biggest names in health, science, politics and entertainment will convene in New York City on Thursday for the inaugural TIME 100 Health Summit, with the goal of defining—and shaping—the future of health care.

The Summit, is an offshoot of the magazine’s annual TIME 100 list of influential people, will address the largest questions, challenges and breakthroughs in health care today, from climate change and global health to paying for the cutting-edge cures emerging from scientific research. The event, which will begin with opening remarks at 9:45 a.m., will include a range of interviews, panels and performances, and is co-hosted by TIME’s senior health correspondent Alice Park and physician, cancer researcher and author Dr. David Agus.

To start the day, former TIME Editor-in-Chief Nancy Gibbs will interview former Vice President Al Gore on the future of global health, before TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal searches for solutions to the biggest problems facing American health care with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. Next, journalist Robin Roberts will interview NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on the league’s commitment to mental health care. Agus will also interview former President Bill Clinton about his presidential perspective on health care to kick off the afternoon sessions.

For the panel sessions, Agus will lead actor and advocate Selma Blair and surgeon and author Dr. Mehmet Oz in conversation about the search for life-altering treatments. Later, Thrive Global CEO Arianna Huffington will moderate a panel discussion on women’s health care with physician and public health expert Dr. Leana Wen, model and founder of Every Mother Counts Christy Turlington Burns and Rockefeller Foundation Senior Vice President of Health Dr. Naveen Rao.

The day’s other speakers and panelists include Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard Tyson; Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma; 23andMe founder Anne Wojcicki; National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins; philanthropist and entrepreneur Sean Parker; and many others. The cast of Dear Evan Hansen, comedian Tig Notaro and artist Prune Nourry will also make appearances.

See the day’s full agenda here, and watch a livestream of the event above when it begins at 9:45 a.m..

