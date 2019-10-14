Perhaps nobody on Earth or space was ever so frustrated as Fortnite players were when the video game became un-playable.

Millions of players worldwide logged onto YouTube, Twitch and Twitter to watch their favorite gaming stars play “The End,” an event to mark the end of the game’s tenth season, on Sunday afternoon. But at 2 p.m. E.T., the entire setting of the game “exploded,” leaving only a black hole in outerspace for the rest of the day.

While we’re still not sure what Fortnite is brewing up, gamers at least had memes to help soften the blow.

Eventually, some goofy games appeared in front of the black hole, but players couldn’t believe that their favorite activity was off.

As of Monday morning, the game remains paused.

“Hour 6 of the Fortnite black hole… we’re losing our minds,” wrote one popular Fortnite player, @Nicks, on Twitter.

Other video game streamers and Fortnite fans were just sad to be missing out on their beloved game.

One player was pleased with the break because he was able to fall in love with his dog all over again.

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, a TIME 100 alumnus and one of the most visible faces of the gaming community, had to get in on the fun, too.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.