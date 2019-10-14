Any excellent joke surprises the audience, and that was certainly the case when one man had the last laugh with an absurd twist at his own funeral.

Yes, he actually arranged for a pre-planned, posthumous comedy bit from beyond the grave that is lighting up the internet.

As people gathered on Saturday in Kilmanagh, Ireland to pay their respects to Shay Bradley, an Irish Defense Force veteran, the mood quickly turned from somber to jovial. That’s because attendants actually heard his voice screaming to let him out via a recording as his coffin was lowered into the ground.

“Let me out!” he screamed (via speaker.) And this guy certainly knew his audience. Laughter immediately ripples throughout the crowd of mourners who had gathered.

His language was colorful, which is to be expected of this kind of character, and it looks like each and every family member appreciated the lighthearted gag.

“Was asked a question the other day, it was what’s the difference between military humour and Civilian Humour it’s simple it’s black. This video should say it all,” the Irish Defence Forces Veterans News shared on Facebook.

Thousands of commenters also mentioned they appreciated this move, sharing that they have had similar experience saying farewell to like-minded people who decided to give people a good time at their funerals.

It’s the sort of joke a young person might come up with, which means this guy never lost his joie de vivre.

What a way to bang out of the world. Fun-loving until the very end and beyond.

