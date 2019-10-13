Police Respond to Reports of Mall Shooting in Florida, Confirm One Person Shot

Police responded to reports of a shooting Sunday afternoon at a shopping mall in Boca Raton, Florida and confirmed that one person had been shot and transported to a hospital.

Local law enforcement said that they were conducting an active search of the area and had told people to “avoid the mall area,” according to a tweet from the Boca Raton Police Services Department shortly after 3:30 p.m. At this time, authorities have not identified the circumstances which led to the shooting, how many shots were fired or if there were any further injuries.

Authorities did not respond to a request for further information.

People at and near Town Center Mall posted videos on social media, showing a chaotic scene with a heavy police presence. One video shows a person running with their phone while it records, a panicked “no, no, no, no, no” can be heard.

