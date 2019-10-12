California Democrats Spent $800,000 in Sexual Misconduct Legal Fees Involving Former Chairman

Chairman of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party Eric Bauman (R) speaks onstage during the Yes on Prop 62 Coalition Announcement at Los Angeles Grand Park on July 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Phillip Faraone—2016 Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:44 PM EDT

(LOS ANGELES) — The California Democratic Party has spent more than $800,000 in legal costs tied to three lawsuits alleging discrimination and sexual misconduct by its former chair, Eric Bauman.

The Los Angeles Times reports Saturday that the party has paid $430,000 in attorney fees and $378,348 in legal settlements in the three cases.

Bauman resigned as party chairman last year amid multiple allegations of excessive drinking and sexual harassment. He has denied the allegations.

The lawsuits alleged a culture of sexual misconduct that was “well-known and apparently tolerated” by top party officials.

In a statement, the state party said it is at its best when it lives up to its values, and “one of those values is treating people fairly.”

Two other cases against Bauman and the party are pending.

