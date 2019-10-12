Hard Rock Casino Hotel Under Construction Partially Collapses in New Orleans, Killing at Least One

The upper floors of a Hard Rock Casino hotel that was under construction collapsed on Saturday morning in New Orleans, killing at least one person on the scene, authorities confirmed at a press conference.

New Orleans Fire Chief Timothy McConnell told reporters there was a “major collapse” of the top six to eight floors of the building, located at the corner of Cala and North Rampart Street. He confirmed three people are still missing, and it is unknown whether they walked off from the site or are trapped.

Dr. Emily Nichols, the Director of New Orlean’s Emergency Medical Services, told reporters that EMS offered to transport 19 people to the hospital; 18 accepted and were transported and one refused.

Authorities said there were no reports of people injured on the ground. Every known person injured was working on the construction site, they said.

McConnell told reporters that it’s still a very dangerous situation and another collapse is possible. The crane on the building is unsupported and authorities are working to evacuate the area.

“Our biggest fear right now is the crane, it’s 270 foot,” McConnell said. “So the reach of that crane, if it were to come down has a tremendous amount of weight on it.”

“We’re praying for the individuals who remain unaccounted for,” John Bel Edwards, the governor of Louisiana, said at the press conference. “It is not proper to say at this point that they are trapped, because we don’t know that, although they may be.”

Authorities urged people to follow NOLA Ready on social media, which will tweet out updates.

