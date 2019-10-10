Everyone can channel the energy of this two-year-old who is extremely bothered by the Hulk’s destruction.

In a video posted Wednesday, comedian Patrick Rafferty revealed how his daughter, Clara, reacted to watching the Marvel superhero “go bananas for the first time.” While casually eating a snack, the girl shouts “No, no, no!” at the Marvel film on-screen, appalled at how Dr. Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) loses control and turns into his giant, green alter ego.

The 20-second clip has one million viewers as of Thursday afternoon, so it’s safe to estimate that one million people worldwide have smiled at least once in the last 24 hours.

While the tot certainly disapproved of the Hulk’s actions, she did still feed breakfast to all of her Avengers dolls, big green man included.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“My daughter loves the Hulk but has only ever seen him in Lego Avengers,” Rafferty told Storyful, explaining why she was so shocked by his rampage.

Rest assured, Clara: the Hulk is a good guy at heart, and you’ll definitely be pleased with his character in Avengers: Endgame.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.