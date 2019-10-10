Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, comedian Tig Notaro, CEO, President and Co-Founder of Fitbit James Park, co-anchor of ABC’s “Good Morning America” Robin Roberts, Professor in Immunotherapy at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine Dr. Carl June, Founder & CEO of Thrive Global Arianna Huffington, President & Founding Director, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard Eric Lander, PhD, and Professor, Surgery at UCSF School of Medicine Dr. Laura Esserman are among the latest additions to the program for the first-ever TIME 100 Health Summit, which will bring together individuals from the TIME 100 community and prominent figures in health to highlight essential perspectives on health and wellness, and to encourage progress toward a better, healthier world.

A special performance by Andrew Barth Feldman from the cast of Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen will open the day-long event and will lead into conversations about mental health that will take place on stage later in the day.

The full agenda for the TIME 100 Health Summit, which will convene on October 17 at Pier 17 in New York, NY, is now available at https://time.com/health-summit/.

The entire event will be live streamed at Time.com/summit.

Previously announced speakers for the TIME 100 Health Summit include: the 45th U.S. Vice President Al Gore, physician Dr. Leana Wen, advocate Selma Blair, CEO of 23andME Anne Wojcicki, chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson, philanthropist Sean Parker, administrator for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma, founder of Every Mother Counts Christy Turlington Burns, humanitarian Ashley Judd, chief science officer of the Alzheimer’s Association Maria Carrillo, PhD, director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Francis Collins, CEO of Last Mile Health Dr. Raj Panjabi, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz, artist Prune Nourry, Senior Vice President, Health of the Rockefeller Foundation Dr. Naveen Rao and more. The event is co-chaired by Alice Park, TIME’s senior health correspondent, and cancer researcher and author Dr. David Agus.

The TIME 100 Health Summit partners include the Alzheimer’s Association as Knowledge Partner, the Rockefeller Foundation as Supporting Partner, Khosla Ventures as Promotional Partner, and Smartsheet as Technology Partner.

