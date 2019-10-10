Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Ed Sheeran have joined forces for an important public service announcement, but also to remind you that they are the best red-headed doppelgängers.

To show support for World Mental Health Day on Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex teamed up with the British singer in a video shared on the @SussexRoyal Instagram. In the clip, Prince Harry and Sheeran discuss how important it is to spread awareness for this day, and how they want to help anyone struggling.

Naturally, they addressed the elephant in the room. “It’s like looking in a mirror,” Prince Harry told Sheeran.

These lighthearted folks also couldn’t leave without some ginger jokes. “I just feel like it’s time that we stood up and said, you know, we’re not going to take this anymore,” Sheeran said. “We’re ginger, and we’re going to fight.” A song titled “Gingers United” was quickly erased when Sheeran understood the project’s true intentions.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Comedy aside, the video ends with an earnest message from the both of them. “Reach out and make sure that your friends, strangers, look out for anybody that might be suffering in silence. We’re all in this together,” Prince Harry said.

In the post’s caption, the Duke and Duchess reminded followers that “we are all in this together.”

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have made mental health one of their top priorities. Along with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, they run the charity Heads Together, a mental health initiative. Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have separated from their shared foundation with the Cambridges, the Royal Foundation, they continue to oversee this program as a group.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.