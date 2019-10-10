The Breaking Bad fanbase has always had a reputation for being extremely passionate about the show — take all those pizzas that have ended up on the roof of Walter White’s home in Albuquerque, for example. And with the release of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie imminent, the show’s following is apparently only growing stronger.

During a Wednesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Aaron Paul — a.k.a. the one and only Jesse Pinkman — shared a few stories about the crazy interactions he had with fans while hosting a scavenger hunt for tickets to an early screening of the movie in Boise, Idaho. “It’s chaos,” Paul explained. “I mean, it is an utter s—t show.”

One such tale involved a fan promising Paul that she would get “Pinkman” tattooed on her lip if he gave her a ticket, which he did. Later, when he arrived at the screening, she was waiting to show him that she had fulfilled her promise before making her way to the theater.

“I mean, she has that forever,” Paul quipped while showing off a picture of the tat in question.

Jimmy Kimmel Live/ABC

El Camino hits Netflix on Friday, Oct. 11.

Watch Paul’s full Breaking Bad chat with Jimmy Kimmel below.

