U.N. Says Tens of Thousands of Syrian Civilians Have Fled Amid Turkey Attacks

(BEIRUT) — The U.N. refugee agency says tens of thousands of civilians in Syria are on the move to escape the fighting and seek safety amid a Turkish offensive into the area.

Thursday’s statement by UNHCR came a day after Turkish troops began a military operation against Kurdish fighters in Syria.

UNHCR called on parties to adhere to International Humanitarian Law, including providing access for aid agencies.

The agency said hundreds of thousands of civilians “in northern Syria are now in harm’s way. Civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be a target.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that more than 60,000 have fled their homes in northern Syria since Wednesday.

UNHCR said after eight years of conflict, Syria remains the largest refugee crisis in the world, with 5.6 million Syrians living as refugees.

Contact us at editors@time.com.