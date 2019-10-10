TIME’s new class of Next Generation Leaders, a semiannual project launched in partnership with Rolex in 2014, has so far highlighted more than 100 up-and-coming activists, innovators, artists and athletes around the world. The latest honorees range from Stormzy, the first black solo artist to headline the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival; to Zainab Fasiki, a Moroccan feminist tackling misogyny through comics; to expectation-defying opera singer Davóne Tine. “It can be easy to feel like today’s problems are insurmountable,” says deputy international editor Naina Bajekal, who oversees the list. “So it gives me hope to spotlight the people using their voices to push for change.”

She Lost Too Many Friends to Suicide. Now Her App Is Saving Lives

‘It’s My Purpose to Shine a Light Where I Can.’ How Rapper Stormzy Is Championing Black British Culture

How This Brazilian Drag Queen Is Taking the Pop World By Storm—And Fighting for LGBTQ Rights Along the Way

This Russian Blogger Used to Be Anonymous. Now He’s Speaking Out Against Putin

How This Senegalese Fashion Designer Is Celebrating Art Across Africa

How This Moroccan Artist Is Using Comic Books to Fight Sexism

How This ‘Young, Gifted and Black’ Opera Singer Is Confronting Racism With His Music

This Japanese Skateboarder Thought Her Career Would Be Over After a Devastating Injury. But Now She’s Poised to Compete in the 2020 Olympics

This Legal Scholar Has Some Bold Ideas For How to Take on Major Companies Like Amazon

Meet the Man Whose Bloodless Test Is Revolutionizing the Fight Against Malaria

This appears in the October 21, 2019 issue of TIME.