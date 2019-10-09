Devious Videographer Sneaks Miss Piggy's Wedding Footage Into a Real Couple's Ceremony and People Have to Respect It

Capturing a couple’s most joyous day is the honor and the privilege of a wedding videographer, something that is obviously clear in a wedding clip that quickly became less about two newlyweds and much more about muppets.

In a viral video of a truly magic moment shared on Wednesday, a bride can be seen taking her first steps toward holy matrimony in her floor-sweeping gown, flanked by loved ones. Then, the video cuts to groups of muppets whipping their heads around in anticipation for the big moment, in what appears to be footage from Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy’s wedding from 1984’s The Muppets Take Manhattan.

“My parents’ wedding videographer intercut a clip from kermit and Miss Piggy’s wedding into their service?? without asking???” the New Jersey-based Twitter user Molly Knapp a.k.a. @Mollandra said in the tweet that has since taken off.

Grover, Bert, Ernie and Oscar the Grouch were definitely not invited to the actual wedding. Neither was Big Bird or any of the other muppet squad members. But that didn’t stop them from popping up in the actual couple’s video at the pivotal moment. Thankfully, the video cuts back to the real wedding at the end.

Suffice it to say, the comedic touch was very much appreciated by the wedded couple’s daughter — not to mention the 1.7 million users who viewed the clip and are laughing right along with her.

“I think it’s absolutely hilarious,” Knapp told TIME.

But even though she enjoyed the edit, she may never find out why the videographer did it.

“He’s out of business, and we can’t reach him unfortunately,” she said.

It appears this video was doctored before before the much-publicized 2015 split between Miss Piggy and “Kermie” as she referred to her beloved. So that means the muppets were likely very much in love at the time of this particular pair’s nuptials. Miss Piggy and Kermit were partnered up for nearly 40 years, but parted ways “after careful thought,” each shared on their social media channels.

Gather here today for the apparently unexpected and playful touch below.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.