Ever imagined popping over to see your dear friends Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex? You’d stroll over to Frogmore Cottage, their home in Windsor just outside London, walk up the drive and — ring the doorbell to say hello to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Maybe you need to borrow a cup of sugar, like a normal neighbor.

Maybe they’ve asked you to babysit little Archie Harrison for a bit while they make a quick appearance at a charity event. Maybe grandma — that’s her royal majesty Queen Elizabeth to you — happens to be over for a cup of tea. Who knows!

Anyway, in this dream scenario, you’d probably have to stop to ring the doorbell.

You’re friends, but you’re not that good of friends that you can just walk right in unannounced — yet. Besides, their security likes to keep things tight.

And now, thanks to a sneak peek of an interaction between Ed Sheeran (yes, that Ed Sheeran) and Prince Harry teasing a forthcoming release of a mysterious project, we at least have an inkling of what that all-important doorbell could potentially sound like.

In a new short video shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, we see the back of the famous “Shape of You” singer-songwriter’s head as he waltzes up to the front door of a home.

And when he hits the bell — well, what do we hear?

The dulcet, appropriately patriotic tones of “God Save the Queen,” the British national anthem, just before Prince Harry himself opens the door. (Americans will also recognize the tune as the backbone of “America (My Country, ‘Tis of Thee),” another patriotic song with a slightly different focus.)

That’s the main takeaway from this video, although there is a hint — thanks to the caption, which includes the hashtag #WMHD — that the two have paired up for something related to World Mental Health Day, which falls on Oct. 10. Prince Harry has long been a vocal advocate for de-stigmatizing mental health and has contributed to many charities that champion the cause. In the meantime, we can dream on about our future friendships with the royal couple, now filling in that doorbell blank.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.