Jokes have certainly been made about how many police officers it takes to change a lightbulb, but what about how many it takes to escort an “octopus?”

In a video shared by Channel 4 News producer Liam O’Hare on Twitter on Wednesday, police can be seen corralling a massive pink inflatable octopus as activists tow it through the streets of London during the third day of climate change protests by the Extinction Rebellion movement.

“Police have kettled a giant octopus on Whitehall and are marching it back to Trafalgar Square,” O’Hare captioned the now-viral clip, which has been watched over 740,000 times as of Wednesday morning.

O’Hare later added that once the octopus was securely back in Trafalgar, police were apparently working to prevent it from once again leaving the square. “Update: I have now located octopus safe and well at Trafalger Square,” he tweeted. “But protesters tell me police have put it under a section 14 order – anyone caught helping it to continue its journey will be arrested.”

Of course, some on the internet couldn’t resist a little octopus-related humor in light of the situation. “The suspect was heavily armed,” quipped one Twitter user in response to the video.

See some of the best reactions below.

