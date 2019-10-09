Using 'Private Donations,' Melania Trump Building Tennis Pavilion at White House

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump meets with surfers at the Cote des Basques beach, in Biarritz, south-western France, on August 26, 2019, on the third and final day of the annual G7 summit.
Julien de Rosa—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
7:58 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — It will be game, set and match at the White House.

Melania Trump has announced construction of a tennis pavilion on the south grounds that she says will provide a “functional recreational area for all First Families to enjoy.” The First Lady helped break ground on the project Tuesday.

Few details about the project were announced, including its size, cost and timeline for completion. Mrs. Trump’s office says private donations will cover the cost.

Photos she tweeted Tuesday show the first lady and President Donald Trump shaking hands with people on the existing tennis court.

President Barack Obama was an avid basketball player, and he turned that court into one suitable for basketball.

President Trump had been a regular spectator at the annual U.S. Open tennis tournament held in his native New York, but he has not attended since taking office.

