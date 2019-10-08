Window Painter Enthralls People With His Eye-Popping Style in Hypnotic Video

Attention ASMR fans: you are about to experience something worth taking in.

Reddit users discovered a video of professional car and window painter John Oliver, whose strangely satisfying paint work speaks for itself. One video shared onto the “top talent” sub-reddit on Monday shows Oliver painting onto a car’s windshield that it’s “only $999,” before he adds perfectly shaped circles and other graphic design elements. The same video was posted to the “oddly satisfying” sub-reddit.

Oliver, an Ohio resident, according to his LinkedIn profile, has over twenty years of experience “getting auto dealerships more buyers through powerful, eye-catching, custom window signage and vehicle graphics.” His work can be found on his Instagram, @OliverSigns, YouTube channel or Facebook.

It looks like Oliver knows his audience well, saying his work is “oddly satisfying for ASMR” in his YouTube channel’s description. ASMR, or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, is the experience of sound and visuals that gives you a pleasing feeling, with tingles down your spine.

Watching a true talent paint letters and numbers onto a car windshield has never been so satisfying.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.