Chinese Envoy Headed to the U.S. to Resume Trade War Talks

A Chinese delegation, including Vice Premier Liu He (L) and Governor of the People's Bank of China Yi Gang (2nd L), look on during U.S.-China trade talks in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 30, 2019.
JIM WATSON—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:30 AM EDT

(BEIJING) — China’s chief trade envoy is going to Washington on Thursday for talks aimed at ending the tariff war between the world’s two largest economies.

The Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday that Vice Premier Liu He will lead a delegation that will include China’s commerce minister and central bank governor and industry, technology and agriculture regulators.

The two governments have made conciliatory gestures ahead of the talks including lifting or postponing punitive tariffs. But there has been no sign of progress toward settling their core disputes over Beijing’s trade surplus and technology ambitions.

The two sides have raised import duties on billions of dollars of each other’s goods, fueling fears their dispute might tip the global economy into recession.

