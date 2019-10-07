Looks like we know exactly where young Prince George of Cambridge‘s sports loyalties lie: with the English Premier League team Aston Villa. Over the weekend, Prince George was spotted with his dad and mom, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as well as his sister Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at a game against Norwich at their Carrow Stadium in Norfolk, England. Prince George’s dad is a noted Aston Villa supporter and also serves as the president of the country’s Football Association, so it’s no surprise that he’s passed down his love of the game to his son.

But it seems Prince George may also have been something of a good luck charm, as Aston Villa trounced Norwich five to one at the match. The most enthusiastic fan of this result appears to have been young George himself, who was seen celebrating jubilantly in the stands, literally jumping for joy while his parents looked on beside him. There are few things as pure in this life as a child’s unfettered bliss, so luckily the family’s Instagram account shared footage of George in his ecstatic element so we can all live vicariously through him.

In fact, this moment is actually something of a dream come true for dad William. Back in 2015, he told reporters he was hoping his then-22-month-old would share his team allegiance. “He can support whoever he wants, but if he supports Villa, it’d be fantastic. I’d love to go to the odd match with him in the future,” he admitted then. Seems dad got his wishes.

George, who’s now six years old, is currently in his third year of primary school. He’s third in line to the throne, following his grandfather Prince Charles and Prince William. And it looks like Aston Villa will continue to have a very royal fan section well into the future, if his early support is any indication. Only time will tell if he’ll indoctrinate his little brother Prince Louis and cousin Archie, son of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, into the Aston Villa fandom as well, however. (Princess Charlotte is already clearly in the mix, since she’s been attending games.) In the meantime, George has other interests beyond football: he’s known to take ballet classes as well.

