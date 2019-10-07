The Oklahoma Sooners beat the Kansas Jayhawks 45 to 20 during Saturday’s NCAA football game. But before the game started, a video of one fan doing crochet in the stands went viral.

In the midst of a weather delay, there was a lone woman spotted in the empty stands of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

During a live broadcast, cameras captured this woman with a commitment so steadfast that she seemed to have no interest in her surroundings.

The woman is seen totally in her zone when it comes what looks like an excellent piece of winterwear one might give as the perfect gift for the holiday season. Turning her attention to the task at hand, she takes big swoops with her arts and crafts project, without looking up from her work, which only served to elevate her into meme territory.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was quickly dubbed Crochet Lady for obvious reasons as she became an instant verified internet celebrity. The video has been viewed millions of times.

Twitter was rife with praise as people made good use of the clip.

“This is KU football personified—in all its glory,” someone tweeted. “The sad thing is that what she is doing will probably more interesting than this game,” another shared. There was even a spirited discussion about what, exactly, she was working on.

“1. It’s crochet, not knitting

2. Screenshot is going on her Tinder profile,” someone wrote.

Nothing and no one can distract crochet lady from her purpose. See some reactions below.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.