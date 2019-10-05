MSNBC Anchor Rachel Maddow Takes Recurring Role in the CW's 'Batwoman' Show

By Madeleine Carlisle
11:11 AM EDT

MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow will appear in upcoming episodes of the CW’s new show Batwoman.

As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Maddow will play a character from the Batman comics: Vesper Fairchild, a television and radio personality who once had a romantic relationship with Bruce Wayne.

But don’t get too excited. Per The Reporter, Maddow won’t actually appear on screen; at least for now, she’ll play a solely vocal role.

The MSNBC anchor tweeted the news Friday.

“We consider Vesper Fairchild to be the sardonic Voice of Gotham,” Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “In addition to Rachel’s interest in Batwoman, we thought she’d be the perfect casting choice because her own hard-hitting journalism wildly contrasts Vesper’s penchant for snark, gossip and criticism of female superheroes.”

Maddow is a vocal fan of Batwoman, the DC comic series about a lesbian superhero. She previously wrote an introduction for the 2010 Batwoman graphic novel Elegy by Greg Rucka.

Batwoman‘s first season premieres Sunday at 8 p.m on the CW. Actress Ruby Rose stars as Kate Kane, or Batwoman, the first out lesbian superhero lead on primetime television.

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.

