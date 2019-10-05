The Hong Kong government’s ban on the wearing of facial coverings—an emergency measure intended to curb the violent unrest that has rocked the restive enclave for months—has met with a disastrous reception.

Thirty-one people were injured, three of them seriously, in overnight protests against the ban. The entire train network remains suspended after multiple stations, facilities and a train were attacked by anti-government protesters.

An undercover police officer was attacked with petrol bombs and momentarily set alight, authorities said, adding that protesters unsuccessfully tried to snatch his gun. Local media reported that a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Banks, supermarkets, shopping malls and many stores remain closed after a night of destruction that saw fires lit, shopfronts smashed, and petrol bombs thrown. Protesters also smashed scores of traffic lights, causing disruptions to morning motorists. Businesses were urged to “make flexible work arrangements for staff” because of the conditions.

In a statement released in the early hours of Saturday morning, the government said it “severely condemns the rioters’ violent acts which completely disregard human life and appeals to members of the public to pay attention to personal safety. Police will continue to take enforcement actions resolutely to safeguard public safety and restore public order.”

Widespread defiance is expected to greet the face mask ban, which came into effect at midnight under the colonial-era Emergency Regulations Ordinance. Announcement of the ban infuriated protesters, who see it as the start of a broader crackdown. Hong Kong’s beleaguered top official, Carrie Lam, has not ruled out invoking more emergency powers, describing the situation as “fluid and evolving.”

The ongoing political crisis was sparked by a now withdrawn extradition bill, which would have allowed the rendition of fugitives to mainland China for the first time. Opposition to the bill quickly grew into a democratic rebellion against the unrepresentative, Beijing-backed government. Many protesters are also calling for self-determination or independence for the former British possession, which was retroceded to China in 1997 after 156 years of colonial rule.

Hundreds of protesters declared the formation of a provisional government Wednesday evening, according to local media, claiming that the Hong Kong government “has lost its legality” and calling on top officials to “immediately vacate their positions.”

