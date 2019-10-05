Iowa Science Teacher Placed On Leave After 'Sniper Rifle' Facebook Comment Directed at Climate Activist Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg marches with protesters during the NYC Climate Strike rally and demonstration on Sept. 20, 2019.
Ron Adar—SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:25 PM EDT

(WATERLOO, Iowa) — An Iowa high school science teacher has been placed on administrative leave after he made what appeared to be a threatening social media comment about 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The Waterloo Community School District said Friday in an emailed statement that the teacher, Matt Baish, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Baish’s removal followed a Facebook comment he purportedly posted about Thunberg’s planned appearance Friday in Iowa City for a student-led climate strike demonstration, asking “Who’s all going?” In response, a user named Matt Baish wrote, “Dont have my sniper rifle.”

West High School’s website lists Baish as a science teacher at the school. There was no answer Friday at a phone listing for Baish.

