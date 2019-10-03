Over $700 Million Settlement Reached for Las Vegas Shooting Victims: Lawyers

(SAN DIEGO) –– Attorneys for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history say they’ve reached a settlement to resolve lawsuits that’s expected to pay between $735 million and $800 million.

A statement Thursday from Las Vegas law firm Eglet Adams says the amount of the settlement with MGM Resorts International depends on the number of plaintiffs who choose to take part.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against the owner of the resort where the gunman opened fire into an outdoor concert on Oct. 1, 2017. The company also owns the venue where 58 people died and hundreds were injured.

The law firm says an independent party will be appointed by a court to evaluate claims and dole out money from the settlement fund.

MGM officials didn’t immediately respond to telephone, text and email messages seeking comment.

Contact us at editors@time.com.