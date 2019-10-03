Out of a cast of very memorable characters in the incredibly quotable 2004 film Mean Girls, Amy Poehler’s managed to stand out. She stole the show as Regina George’s mom, because she wasn’t just a regular mom, she was a cool mom. And if Mean Girls was filmed today (or heaven forbid, rebooted) it seem pretty obvious that as a cool mom, she would have a TikTok account. After all, all the cool parents are on TikTok these days, just ask Will Smith and Reese Witherspoon.

Last week, Witherspoon decided to get to the bottom of this whole TikTok thing she kept hearing about by asking her son, Deacon. In a video, posted to her Instagram captioned, “@deaconphillippe tries to teach me how to Tik Tok” noting with a cry-laugh emoji, “I think I nailed it…”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B3AED4wAKrk/?utm_source=ig_embed

“Deacon, this is very important. I’ve brought you here because I have questions for you,” she said in the video. “What is TikTok?”

“Oh God,” Deacon said, smiling. She convinces him to help her make a TikTok, testing out various dance moves until she finds one that appropriately horrifies the teen. “Like that?” she asks, with a wink.

“No, not like that,” he said, later adding, “This is so embarrassing.” Mission accomplished.

Smith is a relative newcomer to the platform, making his TikTok debut on Wednesday night. According to Fader, in his first post a man swipes through photos of Smith on his phone while Lecrae & Andy Mineo’s “Coming In Hot,” plays in the background. Suddenly, the swiping stops and the Aladdin and Men In Black star is plucked out of the device and dropped in to reality. “I guess I’m on TikTok now,” Smith says to the camera. “That was weird.” Indeed.

Now that all the cool parents are on TikTok, the kids are going to have to find some new place to hang out. Facebook, maybe?

