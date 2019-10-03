Knife-Wielding Attacker Wounds 2 Paris Officers Before Being Killed at Police Headquarters Near Notre Dame

Police block the street after three persons have been hurt in a knife attack at Paris prefecture de police (police headquarters) on October 3, 2019.
Martin Bureau – AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
8:13 AM EDT

(PARIS) — A French police union official says an attacker armed with a knife injured two officers inside Paris police headquarters before he was shot and killed.

Union official Yves Lefebvre said the attack happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday at the headquarters located just across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

Lefebvre told BFM television that one of the officers was gravely injured.

It wasn’t immediately clear how far inside the building the assailant got before police shot him.

French media say the country’s interior minister and the Paris prosecutor were on their way to the scene.

