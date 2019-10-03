Paris Police Employee Kills 4 Officers in Knife Attack Near Notre Dame

Police block the street after three persons have been hurt in a knife attack at Paris prefecture de police (police headquarters) on October 3, 2019.
Martin Bureau – AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
Updated: October 3, 2019 9:08 AM ET

(PARIS) — A French police union official says four police officers have died in a knife attack carried out by an administrator at the Paris police headquarters. The attacker was shot to death.

Union official Loic Travers said the attack on Thursday appears to have begun in an office and continued elsewhere inside the large compound across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

Travers says the motive is unknown, but the employee allegedly responsible for the violence apparently never posed any problems before.

He says he can’t remember an attack on police officers of this magnitude.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE