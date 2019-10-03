Ideas
Search
Sign In
MusicPlacido Domingo Resigns as General Director of the L.A. Opera
Placido Domingo
BaseballHow an Immigrant's Son Became a New Los Angeles Dodgers Owner
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Hong KongTeen Shot by Police to Face Rioting Charges as Hong Kong Considers Emergency Regulations
Anti-Government Protest Movement in Hong Kong
Norman in Ariadne auf Naxos at the Metropolitan Opera in 1993
Norman in Ariadne auf Naxos at the Metropolitan Opera in 1993 Beatriz Schiller—The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
remembrance

Denyce Graves Remembers Jessye Norman's 'One in a Million' Opera Voice and Lasting Impact on the Art

Denyce Graves
5:50 AM ET
Ideas
Graves is an operatic mezzo-soprano who appears this season in the Metropolitan Opera's Porgy and Bess
Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2019 TIME USA, LLC. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
The Breakdown
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME